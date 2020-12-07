Earnings results for Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 12/07/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ecopetrol in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.22%. The high price target for EC is $14.00 and the low price target for EC is $11.80. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ecopetrol has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ecopetrol is 39.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Ecopetrol will have a dividend payout ratio of 86.96% in the coming year. This indicates that Ecopetrol may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

In the past three months, Ecopetrol insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.43% of the stock of Ecopetrol is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC



Earnings for Ecopetrol are expected to grow by 124.39% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Ecopetrol is 11.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.33. The P/E ratio of Ecopetrol is 11.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 19.15. Ecopetrol has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

