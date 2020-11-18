Earnings results for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Edap Tms last released its quarterly earnings results on August 26th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. Edap Tms has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.4. Edap Tms has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Edap Tms will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Edap Tms in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.32%. The high price target for EDAP is $5.50 and the low price target for EDAP is $5.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms does not currently pay a dividend. Edap Tms does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

In the past three months, Edap Tms insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.52% of the stock of Edap Tms is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP



Earnings for Edap Tms are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Edap Tms is 440.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of Edap Tms is 440.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 29.32. Edap Tms has a P/B Ratio of 4.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

