Earnings results for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.49.

Edison International last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Edison International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Edison International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.56%. The high price target for EIX is $88.00 and the low price target for EIX is $52.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Edison International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.57, Edison International has a forecasted upside of 19.6% from its current price of $58.19. Edison International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Edison International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Edison International is 54.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Edison International will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.43% next year. This indicates that Edison International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

In the past three months, Edison International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,726.00 in company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of Edison International is held by insiders. 87.18% of the stock of Edison International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Edison International are expected to decrease by -0.22% in the coming year, from $4.45 to $4.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Edison International is 18.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Edison International is 18.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.29. Edison International has a PEG Ratio of 4.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Edison International has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

