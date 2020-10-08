Earnings results for Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/08/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Educational Development last released its earnings results on July 9th, 2020. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. Educational Development has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Educational Development has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 8th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Dividend Strength: Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development has a dividend yield of 1.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Educational Development has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

In the past three months, Educational Development insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.00% of the stock of Educational Development is held by insiders. Only 19.21% of the stock of Educational Development is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC



The P/E ratio of Educational Development is 25.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.45. The P/E ratio of Educational Development is 25.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 50.31. Educational Development has a P/B Ratio of 5.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

