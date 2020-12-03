Earnings results for EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020.

EHang last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 25th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. EHang has generated ($1.23) earnings per share over the last year. EHang has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EHang in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.74%. The high price target for EH is $14.00 and the low price target for EH is $14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang does not currently pay a dividend. EHang does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

In the past three months, EHang insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of EHang is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of EHang (NASDAQ:EH



Earnings for EHang are expected to grow by 960.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.53 per share. The P/E ratio of EHang is -10.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EHang is -10.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EHang has a P/B Ratio of 15.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

