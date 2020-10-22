Earnings results for eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.66.

eHealth last announced its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. The business earned $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. eHealth has generated $3.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. eHealth has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for eHealth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $145.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.68%. The high price target for EHTH is $200.00 and the low price target for EHTH is $101.00. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

eHealth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 12 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $145.17, eHealth has a forecasted upside of 77.7% from its current price of $81.70. eHealth has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth does not currently pay a dividend. eHealth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

In the past three months, eHealth insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,793,496.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.50% of the stock of eHealth is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH



Earnings for eHealth are expected to grow by 38.46% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $3.96 per share. The P/E ratio of eHealth is 26.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of eHealth is 26.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. eHealth has a PEG Ratio of 1.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. eHealth has a P/B Ratio of 3.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

