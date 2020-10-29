Earnings results for Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Eidos Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Eidos Therapeutics has generated ($1.03) earnings per share over the last year. Eidos Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eidos Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.91%. The high price target for EIDX is $80.00 and the low price target for EIDX is $34.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Eidos Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.10, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.58, Eidos Therapeutics has a forecasted downside of 15.9% from its current price of $72.05. Eidos Therapeutics has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Eidos Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

In the past three months, Eidos Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,368,248.00 in company stock. 70.10% of the stock of Eidos Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 31.81% of the stock of Eidos Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX



Earnings for Eidos Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.76) to ($3.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Eidos Therapeutics is -42.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eidos Therapeutics is -42.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eidos Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 15.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

