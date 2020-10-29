Earnings results for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

El Pollo Loco last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business earned $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. El Pollo Loco has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. El Pollo Loco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for El Pollo Loco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.21%. The high price target for LOCO is $15.00 and the low price target for LOCO is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco does not currently pay a dividend. El Pollo Loco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

In the past three months, El Pollo Loco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $511,400.00 in company stock. 49.70% of the stock of El Pollo Loco is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 97.11% of the stock of El Pollo Loco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO



Earnings for El Pollo Loco are expected to grow by 7.79% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $0.83 per share. The P/E ratio of El Pollo Loco is 32.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of El Pollo Loco is 32.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.61. El Pollo Loco has a P/B Ratio of 2.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

