Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

By
mastockdipradhe
-
0
30
Stock candle stick chart with two trend line channels showing triangle price pattern, also with moving average lines, slow stochastic, macd and rsi indicators. Selected focus.

Earnings results for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

El Pollo Loco last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business earned $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. El Pollo Loco has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. El Pollo Loco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for El Pollo Loco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.21%. The high price target for LOCO is $15.00 and the low price target for LOCO is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

El Pollo Loco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, El Pollo Loco has a forecasted downside of 16.2% from its current price of $17.31. El Pollo Loco has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco does not currently pay a dividend. El Pollo Loco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

In the past three months, El Pollo Loco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $511,400.00 in company stock. 49.70% of the stock of El Pollo Loco is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 97.11% of the stock of El Pollo Loco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO

Earnings for El Pollo Loco are expected to grow by 7.79% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $0.83 per share. The P/E ratio of El Pollo Loco is 32.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of El Pollo Loco is 32.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.61. El Pollo Loco has a P/B Ratio of 2.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here