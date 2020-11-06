Earnings results for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Elanco Animal Health last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm earned $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year. Elanco Animal Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Elanco Animal Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Elanco Animal Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.52%. The high price target for ELAN is $35.00 and the low price target for ELAN is $19.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Elanco Animal Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.50, Elanco Animal Health has a forecasted downside of 12.5% from its current price of $32.58. Elanco Animal Health has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health does not currently pay a dividend. Elanco Animal Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

In the past three months, Elanco Animal Health insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $854,216.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of Elanco Animal Health is held by insiders. 98.22% of the stock of Elanco Animal Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN



Earnings for Elanco Animal Health are expected to grow by 112.96% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Elanco Animal Health is -130.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Elanco Animal Health is -130.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Elanco Animal Health has a PEG Ratio of 6.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Elanco Animal Health has a P/B Ratio of 2.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here