Earnings results for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

Elastic last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 26th, 2020. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has generated ($1.53) earnings per share over the last year. Elastic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Elastic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $127.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.41%. The high price target for ESTC is $146.00 and the low price target for ESTC is $90.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic does not currently pay a dividend. Elastic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

In the past three months, Elastic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $92,963,779.00 in company stock. Only 25.20% of the stock of Elastic is held by insiders. 69.82% of the stock of Elastic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC



Earnings for Elastic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($1.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Elastic is -67.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Elastic is -67.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Elastic has a P/B Ratio of 23.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

