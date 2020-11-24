Earnings results for Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8199999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33.

Analyst Opinion on Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Elbit Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $130.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.05%. The high price target for ESLT is $130.00 and the low price target for ESLT is $130.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Elbit Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $130.00, Elbit Systems has a forecasted upside of 13.1% from its current price of $114.99. Elbit Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Elbit Systems has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

In the past three months, Elbit Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of Elbit Systems is held by insiders. Only 8.75% of the stock of Elbit Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT



Earnings for Elbit Systems are expected to grow by 7.91% in the coming year, from $6.95 to $7.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Elbit Systems is 18.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.49. The P/E ratio of Elbit Systems is 18.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 36.11. Elbit Systems has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

