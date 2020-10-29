Earnings results for Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Eldorado Gold last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company earned $255.92 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Eldorado Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eldorado Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.74%. The high price target for EGO is $16.00 and the low price target for EGO is $7.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Eldorado Gold has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.43, Eldorado Gold has a forecasted upside of 3.7% from its current price of $11.98. Eldorado Gold has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Eldorado Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Eldorado Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Eldorado Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.10% of the stock of Eldorado Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Eldorado Gold are expected to decrease by -4.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $0.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Eldorado Gold is 14.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Eldorado Gold is 14.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.36. Eldorado Gold has a PEG Ratio of 2.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Eldorado Gold has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

