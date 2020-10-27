Earnings results for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Element Solutions last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm earned $387 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Element Solutions has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.8. Element Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Element Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.75%. The high price target for ESI is $19.00 and the low price target for ESI is $10.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Element Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

In the past three months, Element Solutions insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,750,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 13.20% of the stock of Element Solutions is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI



Earnings for Element Solutions are expected to grow by 15.48% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $0.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Element Solutions is 40.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Element Solutions is 40.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 36.49. Element Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 5.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Element Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

