Earnings results for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.48.

Eli Lilly and last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm earned $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and has generated $6.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Eli Lilly and has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $171.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.00%. The high price target for LLY is $200.00 and the low price target for LLY is $144.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eli Lilly and has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $171.46, Eli Lilly and has a forecasted upside of 21.0% from its current price of $141.70. Eli Lilly and has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and pays a meaningful dividend of 2.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eli Lilly and has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eli Lilly and is 49.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eli Lilly and will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.14% next year. This indicates that Eli Lilly and will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

In the past three months, Eli Lilly and insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $755,050.00 in company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of Eli Lilly and is held by insiders. 76.41% of the stock of Eli Lilly and is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY



Earnings for Eli Lilly and are expected to grow by 9.48% in the coming year, from $7.28 to $7.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Eli Lilly and is 23.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.33. The P/E ratio of Eli Lilly and is 23.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.84. Eli Lilly and has a PEG Ratio of 1.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Eli Lilly and has a P/B Ratio of 50.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here