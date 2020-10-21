Earnings results for Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank NY (The) is estimated to report earnings on 10/21/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Elmira Savings Bank last released its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. Elmira Savings Bank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Elmira Savings Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Dividend Strength: Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.64%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Elmira Savings Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

In the past three months, Elmira Savings Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.07% of the stock of Elmira Savings Bank is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)



The P/E ratio of Elmira Savings Bank is 9.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Elmira Savings Bank is 9.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30.

