Earnings results for Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Eltek last released its earnings data on August 12th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter. Eltek has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Eltek has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Eltek will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Dividend Strength: Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek does not currently pay a dividend. Eltek does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

In the past three months, Eltek insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.19% of the stock of Eltek is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK



The P/E ratio of Eltek is 10.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of Eltek is 10.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 71.77. Eltek has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here