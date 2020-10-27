Earnings results for Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Embraer last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The aerospace company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter. Embraer has generated ($1.18) earnings per share over the last year. Embraer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Embraer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.95%. The high price target for ERJ is $9.00 and the low price target for ERJ is $4.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer does not currently pay a dividend. Embraer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

In the past three months, Embraer insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Embraer is held by insiders. 38.08% of the stock of Embraer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ



Earnings for Embraer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.65) to ($0.79) per share. The P/E ratio of Embraer is -0.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Embraer is -0.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Embraer has a P/B Ratio of 0.23. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

