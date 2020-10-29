Earnings results for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.45.

EMCOR Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has generated $5.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. EMCOR Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EMCOR Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.61%. The high price target for EME is $70.00 and the low price target for EME is $60.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

EMCOR Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, EMCOR Group has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $63.97. EMCOR Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group has a dividend yield of 0.48%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. EMCOR Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of EMCOR Group is 5.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, EMCOR Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.69% next year. This indicates that EMCOR Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

In the past three months, EMCOR Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $770,100.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of EMCOR Group is held by insiders. 93.72% of the stock of EMCOR Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME



Earnings for EMCOR Group are expected to grow by 3.88% in the coming year, from $5.41 to $5.62 per share. The P/E ratio of EMCOR Group is 22.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of EMCOR Group is 22.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.86. EMCOR Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

