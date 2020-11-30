Earnings results for EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/30/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Analyst Opinion on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EMCORE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.84%. The high price target for EMKR is $6.20 and the low price target for EMKR is $5.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE does not currently pay a dividend. EMCORE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

In the past three months, EMCORE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of EMCORE is held by insiders. 54.67% of the stock of EMCORE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for EMCORE are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to $0.02 per share. The P/E ratio of EMCORE is -5.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EMCORE is -5.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EMCORE has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

