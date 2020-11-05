Earnings results for Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.21.

Emergent BioSolutions last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. Emergent BioSolutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Emergent BioSolutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.23%. The high price target for EBS is $112.00 and the low price target for EBS is $67.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions does not currently pay a dividend. Emergent BioSolutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

In the past three months, Emergent BioSolutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,303,205.00 in company stock. Only 14.10% of the stock of Emergent BioSolutions is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS



Earnings for Emergent BioSolutions are expected to grow by 27.38% in the coming year, from $6.61 to $8.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Emergent BioSolutions is 30.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Emergent BioSolutions is 30.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.60. Emergent BioSolutions has a P/B Ratio of 4.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

