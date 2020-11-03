Earnings results for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07.

Emerson Electric last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business earned $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Emerson Electric has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Emerson Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.55%. The high price target for EMR is $88.00 and the low price target for EMR is $49.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Emerson Electric has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.41, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.33, Emerson Electric has a forecasted upside of 0.5% from its current price of $67.96. Emerson Electric has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric pays a meaningful dividend of 3.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Emerson Electric has been increasing its dividend for 58 years. The dividend payout ratio of Emerson Electric is 54.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Emerson Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.14% next year. This indicates that Emerson Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

In the past three months, Emerson Electric insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Emerson Electric is held by insiders. 72.37% of the stock of Emerson Electric is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR



Earnings for Emerson Electric are expected to grow by 3.93% in the coming year, from $3.31 to $3.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Emerson Electric is 21.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Emerson Electric is 21.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.39. Emerson Electric has a PEG Ratio of 2.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Emerson Electric has a P/B Ratio of 5.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

