Earnings results for Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

IAA last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business earned $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. IAA has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.0. IAA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:IAA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IAA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.36%. The high price target for IAA is $54.00 and the low price target for IAA is $39.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IAA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.90, IAA has a forecasted downside of 15.4% from its current price of $56.59. IAA has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:IAA)

IAA does not currently pay a dividend. IAA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:IAA)

In the past three months, IAA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of IAA is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:IAA



Earnings for IAA are expected to grow by 31.54% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.71 per share. The P/E ratio of IAA is 46.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of IAA is 46.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 39.43. IAA has a PEG Ratio of 6.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here