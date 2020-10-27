Earnings results for Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Empire State Realty Trust last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm earned $138 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.5. Empire State Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.28%. The high price target for ESRT is $15.00 and the low price target for ESRT is $6.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Empire State Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.90, Empire State Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 71.3% from its current price of $5.78. Empire State Realty Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.93%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Empire State Realty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Empire State Realty Trust is 46.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Empire State Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.00% next year. This indicates that Empire State Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

In the past three months, Empire State Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.10% of the stock of Empire State Realty Trust is held by insiders. 80.55% of the stock of Empire State Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT



Earnings for Empire State Realty Trust are expected to grow by 29.31% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $0.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Empire State Realty Trust is 44.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Empire State Realty Trust is 44.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Empire State Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 3.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Empire State Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.54. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

