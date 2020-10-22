Earnings results for Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Employers last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. Employers has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Employers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Employers (NYSE:EIG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Employers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.84%. The high price target for EIG is $50.00 and the low price target for EIG is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Employers has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, Employers has a forecasted upside of 51.8% from its current price of $32.93. Employers has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers pays a meaningful dividend of 3.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Employers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Employers is 31.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Employers will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.63% next year. This indicates that Employers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Employers (NYSE:EIG)

In the past three months, Employers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Employers is held by insiders. 80.57% of the stock of Employers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Employers (NYSE:EIG



Earnings for Employers are expected to decrease by -5.00% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $1.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Employers is 11.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Employers is 11.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Employers has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here