Earnings results for Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Enable Midstream Partners last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $515 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Enable Midstream Partners has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Enable Midstream Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enable Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.12%. The high price target for ENBL is $9.00 and the low price target for ENBL is $3.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Enable Midstream Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.80, Enable Midstream Partners has a forecasted upside of 37.1% from its current price of $4.23. Enable Midstream Partners has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 15.53%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Enable Midstream Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Enable Midstream Partners is 65.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Enable Midstream Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 115.79% in the coming year. This indicates that Enable Midstream Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

In the past three months, Enable Midstream Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.61% of the stock of Enable Midstream Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL



Earnings for Enable Midstream Partners are expected to decrease by -1.72% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $0.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Enable Midstream Partners is 7.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Enable Midstream Partners is 7.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.02. Enable Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.26. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here