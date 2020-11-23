Earnings results for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.72%. The high price target for ENTA is $107.00 and the low price target for ENTA is $49.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.33, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 63.7% from its current price of $43.57. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Enanta Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

In the past three months, Enanta Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.93% of the stock of Enanta Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 90.19% of the stock of Enanta Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA



Earnings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($4.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals is 544.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals is 544.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 30.03. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

