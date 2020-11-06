Earnings results for Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Enbridge last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm earned $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.6. Enbridge has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Enbridge will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enbridge in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.40%. The high price target for ENB is $61.00 and the low price target for ENB is $44.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enbridge has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.74, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.50, Enbridge has a forecasted upside of 81.4% from its current price of $28.39. Enbridge has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Enbridge is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Enbridge has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Enbridge is 122.50%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Enbridge will have a dividend payout ratio of 116.67% in the coming year. This indicates that Enbridge may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Enbridge insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of Enbridge is held by insiders. 52.27% of the stock of Enbridge is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Enbridge are expected to grow by 8.25% in the coming year, from $1.94 to $2.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Enbridge is 40.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Enbridge is 40.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.97. Enbridge has a PEG Ratio of 1.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Enbridge has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

