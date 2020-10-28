Earnings results for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Encompass Health last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health has generated $3.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7.

Analyst Opinion on Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Encompass Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.29%. The high price target for EHC is $100.00 and the low price target for EHC is $83.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Encompass Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Encompass Health is 28.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Encompass Health will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.21% next year. This indicates that Encompass Health will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

In the past three months, Encompass Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Encompass Health is held by insiders. 90.79% of the stock of Encompass Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC



Earnings for Encompass Health are expected to grow by 38.33% in the coming year, from $2.87 to $3.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Encompass Health is 22.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Encompass Health is 22.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.90. Encompass Health has a PEG Ratio of 5.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Encompass Health has a P/B Ratio of 3.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

