Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

By
mastockdipradhe
-
0
32
Down trend stock market graph. Candle stick chart showing economic recession. Decreasing price graph. Bear stock market. Financial crisis in stock market. Market fall down after hit by bad news. Down trend.

Earnings results for Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Encore Wire last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company earned $253.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Encore Wire has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Encore Wire has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Encore Wire in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.78%. The high price target for WIRE is $66.00 and the low price target for WIRE is $56.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Encore Wire has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.00, Encore Wire has a forecasted upside of 27.8% from its current price of $47.74. Encore Wire has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire has a dividend yield of 0.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Encore Wire does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Encore Wire is 2.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Encore Wire will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.14% next year. This indicates that Encore Wire will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

In the past three months, Encore Wire insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.21% of the stock of Encore Wire is held by insiders. 87.80% of the stock of Encore Wire is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE

Earnings for Encore Wire are expected to decrease by -12.07% in the coming year, from $2.90 to $2.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Encore Wire is 17.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Encore Wire is 17.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. Encore Wire has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here