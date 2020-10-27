Earnings results for Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Encore Wire last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company earned $253.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Encore Wire has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Encore Wire has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Encore Wire in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.78%. The high price target for WIRE is $66.00 and the low price target for WIRE is $56.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Encore Wire has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.00, Encore Wire has a forecasted upside of 27.8% from its current price of $47.74. Encore Wire has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire has a dividend yield of 0.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Encore Wire does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Encore Wire is 2.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Encore Wire will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.14% next year. This indicates that Encore Wire will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

In the past three months, Encore Wire insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.21% of the stock of Encore Wire is held by insiders. 87.80% of the stock of Encore Wire is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE



Earnings for Encore Wire are expected to decrease by -12.07% in the coming year, from $2.90 to $2.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Encore Wire is 17.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Encore Wire is 17.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. Encore Wire has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

