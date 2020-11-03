Earnings results for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Endeavour Silver last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year. Endeavour Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Endeavour Silver in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.76, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.32%. The high price target for EXK is $6.25 and the low price target for EXK is $3.50. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Endeavour Silver has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.76, Endeavour Silver has a forecasted upside of 43.3% from its current price of $3.32. Endeavour Silver has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver does not currently pay a dividend. Endeavour Silver does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

In the past three months, Endeavour Silver insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.61% of the stock of Endeavour Silver is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK



Earnings for Endeavour Silver are expected to grow by 108.33% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Endeavour Silver is -10.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Endeavour Silver is -10.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Endeavour Silver has a P/B Ratio of 3.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

