Earnings results for Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Endurance International Group last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.31 million. Endurance International Group has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.2. Endurance International Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Endurance International Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.67%. The high price target for EIGI is $8.00 and the low price target for EIGI is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Endurance International Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.50, Endurance International Group has a forecasted upside of 3.7% from its current price of $6.27. Endurance International Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group does not currently pay a dividend. Endurance International Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

In the past three months, Endurance International Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $347,351.00 in company stock. 50.60% of the stock of Endurance International Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 86.29% of the stock of Endurance International Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI



Earnings for Endurance International Group are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Endurance International Group is 48.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Endurance International Group is 48.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. Endurance International Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

