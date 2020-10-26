Earnings results for Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Americas S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Enel Américas last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Enel Américas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enel Américas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.43%. The high price target for ENIA is $9.20 and the low price target for ENIA is $9.20. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enel Américas has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.20, Enel Américas has a forecasted upside of 31.4% from its current price of $7.00. Enel Américas has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 12.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Enel Américas has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

In the past three months, Enel Américas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Enel Américas is held by insiders. Only 7.04% of the stock of Enel Américas is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA



The P/E ratio of Enel Américas is 8.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Enel Américas is 8.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.32. Enel Américas has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

