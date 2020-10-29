Earnings results for Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Energy Recovery last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Energy Recovery has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. Energy Recovery has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Energy Recovery in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.21%. The high price target for ERII is $11.00 and the low price target for ERII is $9.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery does not currently pay a dividend. Energy Recovery does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

In the past three months, Energy Recovery insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.40% of the stock of Energy Recovery is held by insiders. 40.81% of the stock of Energy Recovery is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII



Earnings for Energy Recovery are expected to decrease by -73.17% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Energy Recovery is 22.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Energy Recovery is 22.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.06. Energy Recovery has a P/B Ratio of 3.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

