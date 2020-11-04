Earnings results for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Energy Transfer last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Energy Transfer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Energy Transfer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 80.68%. The high price target for ET is $16.00 and the low price target for ET is $6.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Energy Transfer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.94, Energy Transfer has a forecasted upside of 80.7% from its current price of $5.50. Energy Transfer has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 23.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Energy Transfer does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Energy Transfer is 84.14%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Energy Transfer will have a dividend payout ratio of 137.08% in the coming year. This indicates that Energy Transfer may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

In the past three months, Energy Transfer insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.28% of the stock of Energy Transfer is held by insiders. 39.83% of the stock of Energy Transfer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET



Earnings for Energy Transfer are expected to grow by 18.67% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Energy Transfer is 10.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Energy Transfer is 10.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.93. Energy Transfer has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

