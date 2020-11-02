Earnings results for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:NWHM)

New Home Company Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

New Home last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm earned $98.96 million during the quarter. New Home has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. New Home has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:NWHM)

Dividend Strength: Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:NWHM)

New Home does not currently pay a dividend. New Home does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:NWHM)

In the past three months, New Home insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.20% of the stock of New Home is held by insiders. 35.57% of the stock of New Home is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:NWHM



The P/E ratio of New Home is -2.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New Home is -2.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New Home has a P/B Ratio of 0.44. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

