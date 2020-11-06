Earnings results for Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Enerplus last posted its earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.07. The firm earned $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106 million. Enerplus has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year. Enerplus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enerplus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 161.90%. The high price target for ERF is $6.00 and the low price target for ERF is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enerplus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.71, Enerplus has a forecasted upside of 161.9% from its current price of $1.80. Enerplus has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.95%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Enerplus has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Enerplus is 11.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Enerplus will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.25% next year. This indicates that Enerplus will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

In the past three months, Enerplus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.90% of the stock of Enerplus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF



Earnings for Enerplus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Enerplus is -0.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Enerplus is -0.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Enerplus has a P/B Ratio of 0.36. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here