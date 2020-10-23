Earnings results for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI S.p.A. is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

ENI last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter. ENI has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. ENI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ENI (NYSE:E)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ENI in the last 12 months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI pays a meaningful dividend of 2.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ENI does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of ENI is 20.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ENI will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.90% next year. This indicates that ENI will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ENI (NYSE:E)

In the past three months, ENI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.45% of the stock of ENI is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ENI (NYSE:E



Earnings for ENI are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.86) to $0.82 per share. The P/E ratio of ENI is -2.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ENI has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

