Earnings results for EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

EnLink Midstream last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. EnLink Midstream has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. EnLink Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EnLink Midstream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.19, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 61.68%. The high price target for ENLC is $9.00 and the low price target for ENLC is $1.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 14.50%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. EnLink Midstream has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of EnLink Midstream is 271.43%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

In the past three months, EnLink Midstream insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $119,200.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.45% of the stock of EnLink Midstream is held by insiders. Only 33.98% of the stock of EnLink Midstream is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC



Earnings for EnLink Midstream are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.23 to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of EnLink Midstream is -1.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EnLink Midstream is -1.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EnLink Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 0.33. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

