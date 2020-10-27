Earnings results for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Enova International last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.76. The business earned $253.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Enova International has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Enova International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enova International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.48%. The high price target for ENVA is $26.00 and the low price target for ENVA is $26.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enova International does not currently pay a dividend. Enova International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Enova International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.50% of the stock of Enova International is held by insiders. 87.67% of the stock of Enova International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Enova International are expected to grow by 20.42% in the coming year, from $3.33 to $4.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Enova International is 16.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Enova International is 16.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Enova International has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

