Earnings results for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Enphase Energy last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Its revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.3. Enphase Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enphase Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.06, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.84%. The high price target for ENPH is $130.00 and the low price target for ENPH is $41.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Enphase Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

In the past three months, Enphase Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,692,784.00 in company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Enphase Energy is held by insiders. 68.15% of the stock of Enphase Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH



Earnings for Enphase Energy are expected to grow by 52.63% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Enphase Energy is 84.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Enphase Energy is 84.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.84. Enphase Energy has a PEG Ratio of 4.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Enphase Energy has a P/B Ratio of 46.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

