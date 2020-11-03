Earnings results for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.13.

EnPro Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $247 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. EnPro Industries has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. EnPro Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EnPro Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.09%. The high price target for NPO is $65.00 and the low price target for NPO is $63.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EnPro Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 1.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. EnPro Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of EnPro Industries is 38.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, EnPro Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.06% next year. This indicates that EnPro Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

In the past three months, EnPro Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.68% of the stock of EnPro Industries is held by insiders. 93.67% of the stock of EnPro Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO



Earnings for EnPro Industries are expected to grow by 37.27% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of EnPro Industries is 5.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of EnPro Industries is 5.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.39. EnPro Industries has a PEG Ratio of 2.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. EnPro Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

