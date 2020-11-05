Earnings results for Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited is estimated to report earnings on 11/05/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6600000000000001.

Enstar Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $26.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter. Enstar Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Enstar Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 5th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Enstar Group does not currently pay a dividend. Enstar Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Enstar Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Enstar Group is held by insiders. 68.73% of the stock of Enstar Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Enstar Group is 6.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Enstar Group is 6.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Enstar Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

