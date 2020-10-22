Earnings results for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Entegris last announced its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm earned $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.8. Entegris has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Entegris in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.55%. The high price target for ENTG is $181.00 and the low price target for ENTG is $60.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris has a dividend yield of 0.40%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Entegris has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Entegris is 16.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Entegris will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.81% next year. This indicates that Entegris will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

In the past three months, Entegris insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,866,417.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Entegris is held by insiders. 97.81% of the stock of Entegris is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG



Earnings for Entegris are expected to grow by 13.39% in the coming year, from $2.39 to $2.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Entegris is 47.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Entegris is 47.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.48. Entegris has a P/B Ratio of 9.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

