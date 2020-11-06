Earnings results for Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Entercom Communications last posted its earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201 million. Entercom Communications has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year. Entercom Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Entercom Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.71%. The high price target for ETM is $3.50 and the low price target for ETM is $1.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Entercom Communications has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.17, Entercom Communications has a forecasted upside of 26.7% from its current price of $1.71. Entercom Communications has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Entercom Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

In the past three months, Entercom Communications insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $504,409.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 16.37% of the stock of Entercom Communications is held by insiders. 53.68% of the stock of Entercom Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM



Earnings for Entercom Communications are expected to grow by 3,600.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Entercom Communications is -0.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Entercom Communications is -0.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Entercom Communications has a P/B Ratio of 0.27. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here