Earnings results for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.52.

Entergy last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm earned $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Entergy has generated $5.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Entergy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Entergy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.64%. The high price target for ETR is $140.00 and the low price target for ETR is $102.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Entergy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $116.86, Entergy has a forecasted upside of 8.6% from its current price of $107.56. Entergy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Entergy has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Entergy is 68.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Entergy will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.73% next year. This indicates that Entergy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

In the past three months, Entergy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $38,964.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Entergy is held by insiders. 85.70% of the stock of Entergy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Entergy are expected to grow by 6.27% in the coming year, from $5.58 to $5.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Entergy is 17.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Entergy is 17.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.06. Entergy has a PEG Ratio of 3.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Entergy has a P/B Ratio of 2.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

