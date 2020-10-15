Earnings results for Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp Inc is estimated to report earnings on 10/15/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Enterprise Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Enterprise Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 15th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Enterprise Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Enterprise Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Enterprise Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $43,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 18.37% of the stock of Enterprise Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 22.60% of the stock of Enterprise Bancorp is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Enterprise Bancorp is 8.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Enterprise Bancorp is 8.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. Enterprise Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

