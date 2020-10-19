Earnings results for Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.09.

Enterprise Financial Services last announced its earnings results on July 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company earned $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Enterprise Financial Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enterprise Financial Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.68%. The high price target for EFSC is $35.00 and the low price target for EFSC is $35.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enterprise Financial Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, Enterprise Financial Services has a forecasted upside of 14.7% from its current price of $30.52. Enterprise Financial Services has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services pays a meaningful dividend of 2.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Enterprise Financial Services has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Enterprise Financial Services is 17.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Enterprise Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.86% next year. This indicates that Enterprise Financial Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

In the past three months, Enterprise Financial Services insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $146,150.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Enterprise Financial Services is held by insiders. 73.43% of the stock of Enterprise Financial Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC



Earnings for Enterprise Financial Services are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $2.94 to $3.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Enterprise Financial Services is 9.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.76. The P/E ratio of Enterprise Financial Services is 9.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Enterprise Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

