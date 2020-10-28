Earnings results for Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Enterprise Products Partners last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business earned $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Enterprise Products Partners has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Enterprise Products Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enterprise Products Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.16%. The high price target for EPD is $31.00 and the low price target for EPD is $17.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enterprise Products Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.09, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.36, Enterprise Products Partners has a forecasted upside of 41.2% from its current price of $17.26. Enterprise Products Partners has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.28%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Enterprise Products Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Enterprise Products Partners is 82.79%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Enterprise Products Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 90.82% in the coming year. This indicates that Enterprise Products Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

In the past three months, Enterprise Products Partners insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $345,300.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 37.50% of the stock of Enterprise Products Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 32.49% of the stock of Enterprise Products Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD



Earnings for Enterprise Products Partners are expected to decrease by -5.77% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $1.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Enterprise Products Partners is 8.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Enterprise Products Partners is 8.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.42. Enterprise Products Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

