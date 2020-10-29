Earnings results for Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Envista last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million. Envista has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.5.

Envista does not currently pay a dividend. Envista does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Envista insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.61% of the stock of Envista is held by insiders.

Earnings for Envista are expected to grow by 261.76% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Envista is 188.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Envista is 188.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Envista has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

