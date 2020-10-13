Earnings results for Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)
Enzo Biochem, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/13/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.
Analyst Opinion on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)
Dividend Strength: Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)
Enzo Biochem does not currently pay a dividend. Enzo Biochem does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)
In the past three months, Enzo Biochem insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Enzo Biochem is held by insiders. 59.62% of the stock of Enzo Biochem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.
Earnings and Valuation of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ
The P/E ratio of Enzo Biochem is -3.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Enzo Biochem has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.
